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    Extension set | Kärcher

    Two black Kärcher extension poles, one with a yellow cleaning pad, on a white background.

    Extension set

    Order number: 2.633-144.0

    With the telescopic extension kit for the Window Vac and the vibrating cordless wiper, you can even clean high windows. Extendible from 0.6 to 1.5 metres.