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    Extension suction tube | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical extension tube, likely for a Kärcher vacuum cleaner, shown on a white background.

    Extension suction tube

    Order number: 2.863-308.0

    Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings.