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    Extra-long crevice nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher crevice tool with a tapered end, designed for reaching narrow spaces.

    Extra-long crevice nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-306.0

    Completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle. Ideal for hard-to-reach places in the car. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.