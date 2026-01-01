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    Fabric hose set | Kärcher

    Grey flat hose coiled neatly, accompanied by a silver hose clamp with a triangular key.

    Fabric hose set

    Order number: 2.997-100.0

    Space-saving hose set with a flexible fabric hose, including stainless steel hose clamp for connecting to submersible pumps. Ideal as a feed hose for water removal in the event of flooding.