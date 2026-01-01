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    Floor cleaner FC 4-4 Battery Set | Kärcher

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    Kärcher cordless floor cleaner with accessories including batteries, charger, cleaning solution, and docking station on a white background.

    Floor cleaner

    FC 4-4 Battery Set

    Order number: 1.056-401.0

    • 2-in-1, 4 V Battery Power, max. 30 min runtime
    • 2 modes incl. Advanced!Power mode
    • 2× 4 V battery, fast charger, cleaning station, washable rollers
    ¹⁾
    The Kärcher hard floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with a wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.