Floor cleaner FC 4-4 Battery Set | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Floor cleaner
Order number: 1.056-401.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
4 V battery platform
Fresh water container capacity (ml)
400
Dirty water container capacity (ml)
200
Roller working width (mm)
300
Floor drying time (min)
2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
57
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
nominal 7.2 - max. 8.4 - 7.4
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
2
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 90
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 30
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
50 70
Charging current (A)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
225 x 310 x 1200
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas