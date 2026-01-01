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    FC 5 suction head cover yellow | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher surface cleaner attachment with curved design and black connectors, viewed from above on a white background.

    FC 5 suction head cover yellow

    Order number: 2.055-019.0

    The improved suction head cover makes dirt pick-up more efficient. For retrofitting on yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.