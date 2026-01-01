FC 5 suction head cover yellow | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.055-019.0The improved suction head cover makes dirt pick-up more efficient. For retrofitting on yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 100 x 34
Weight (kg)
0.2
Colour
Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information