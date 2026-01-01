FC 5 suction head cover yellow | Kärcher

No more annoying dust bunnies on the floor: the new suction head cover for the FC 5, including integrated thread lifter and wide air channel, ensures even more efficient coarse dirt pick-up – and thereby improves overall cleaning performance. The perfect upgrade for all yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.

Integrated thread lifter Integrated grooves enable even better pick-up of dust bunnies and other coarse particles. Wider suction channel Efficient pick-up of larger particles such as hairballs. Easily interchangeable The new cover on the device is quick and easy to replace.