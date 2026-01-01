Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N | Kärcher

Discover the FCV 4 Natural N – the all-rounder that will revolutionise the way you clean your floors and is particularly environmentally friendly thanks to the RM 538N Natural Floor Cleaner! The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time¹⁾. Choose from 4 cleaning modes – auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, the clever Stair!Assist mode, dry mode and the powerful Advanced!Power mode³⁾ – and tackle any dirt, whether it’s dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria²⁾ for hygienic cleanliness. The powerful BLDC motor and long-lasting battery with up to 45 minutes of runtime clean up to 200 square metres non-stop. It also features a 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, an auto-start/stop function and self-cleaning function, as well as a washable Pure!Roll roller for maximum convenience – without ever coming into contact with dirt.

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and drying Saves up to 50% time¹⁾ when cleaning and guarantees perfect cleanliness! Thanks to the integrated vacuum function that removes the need to vacuum beforehand. Four cleaning modes to cover every type of dirt – even the most stubborn dirt and the biggest spillages are no problem. Adapts to different floors for effective and thorough cleaning right up to the edge – even on carpets and rugs in dry mode. Effective Hygienic!Spin technology Proven to remove 99%²⁾ of all bacteria for a hygienic and clean home. Roller rotates at up to 500 revolutions per minute for flawless mopping results. Clever two-tank system for a constant supply of fresh water kept separate from the dirty water. Intelligent cleaning with Dynamic!Control and Vision!Clean Intelligent auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor automatically adjusts the suction power and water volume to the degree of soiling – for maximum runtime. Important information such as remaining runtime or cleaning mode is always in view on the large 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display. Intelligent tank level indication with overflow protection and automatic shutdown if the dirty water tank is not emptied. Clever Stair!Assist cleaning mode and auto-start/stop Breaks in cleaning are no problem thanks to the auto-start/stop function – any time, anywhere. Clean stairs and tight spaces with ease, from any position, even at a 90° angle, thanks to the Stair!Assist mode with deactivated auto-start/stop function. Ultra-powerful Advanced!Power mode Removes even the most stubborn dried-on dirt with twice the suction power and 20% more water distribution than in auto mode. Floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away. Powerful BLDC motor and Comfort!Cell battery State-of-the-art brushless motor technology for a long service life, high reliability and impressive suction power and mopping performance at high speeds. Maximum freedom of movement with up to 45 min battery runtime – ideal for areas up to 200 m². Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system Multi-stage filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture. Filtration with flat pleated filter – traps dust particles in the air. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs. System!Clean self-cleaning function and Pure!Roll roller Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt. Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C for added convenience, hygiene and sustainability. Practical storage of the device and accessories, even while charging.