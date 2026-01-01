Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N | Kärcher

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Vacuum mop
Order number: 1.056-132.0
Battery powered device
1
Area performance per battery charge (m²)
200
Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
750
Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
450
Rated input power (W)
180
Drive
Brushless motor
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Roller working width (mm)
250
Floor drying time (min)
2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Battery voltage (V)
18
Battery run time (min)
45
Battery charge time (min)
240
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
278 x 232 x 1130
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas