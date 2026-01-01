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    Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor cleaner, white and yellow, with a charging base, cleaning solution bottle, and brush on a white background.

    Vacuum mop

    FCV 4 Natural N

    Order number: 1.056-132.0

    • 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean, battery-powered, max. 45 min runtime
    • 4 modes incl. Dynamic!Control dirt sensor
    • Cleaning station, washable Pure!Roll roller, large bottle of Beyond floor cleaner
    ¹⁾
    The Kärcher vacuum mops save up to 50% of the time required for cleaning, as floors with normal household dirt can be cleaned in a single step and there is no need to vacuum before mopping.
    ²⁾
    Based on tests by an independent testing laboratory.
    ³⁾
    The Advanced!Power mode removes even the most stubborn, dried-on dirt with 100% more suction power and 20% more water volume compared to Auto mode.