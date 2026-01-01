FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam jet + Ultra Foam Cleaner | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-143.0Ultra foam cleaner + quick-change system FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle. Easy change between different detergents with just a simple click.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
102 x 201 x 260
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas