FJ 3 foam jet | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.645-383.0FJ 3 foam jet for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. Ultra Foam Cleaner). For cars, motorcycles, etc., as well as for applying care agents to stone, wood and façade surfaces.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
118 x 93 x 118
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas