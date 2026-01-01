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    FJ 3 foam jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a black attachment on a white detergent bottle.

    FJ 3 foam jet

    Order number: 2.645-383.0

    FJ 3 foam jet for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. Ultra Foam Cleaner). For cars, motorcycles, etc., as well as for applying care agents to stone, wood and façade surfaces.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.