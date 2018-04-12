Flexible crevice nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-374.0Flexible crevice nozzle for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in the home, basement, workshop, car, etc. with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Working width (mm)
615
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
615 x 40 x 40
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas