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    Flexible crevice nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher crevice nozzle attachment, long and narrow, with a ribbed design and branded logo, on a white background.

    Flexible crevice nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-374.0

    Flexible crevice nozzle for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in the home, basement, workshop, car, etc. with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.