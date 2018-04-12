Flexible crevice nozzle | Kärcher

Whether in hard-to-reach or tight spaces in the car, home, basement or garden shed – the flexible crevice nozzle ensures cleanliness right down to the last corner. Thanks to the flexible material, the nozzle reaches areas that cannot be cleaned with the standard crevice nozzle. The crevice nozzle is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

Extra-long nozzle (nozzle length approx. 615 mm) Reaches deep into gaps to be cleaned. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners Can be easily bent to reach areas that cannot be cleaned with the standard crevice nozzle.