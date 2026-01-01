2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Floor care for matt stone/linoleum/PVC RM 532 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Stone Floor Care bottle with a label showing a person cleaning a stone floor using a Kärcher floor cleaner.

    Floor care for matt stone/linoleum/PVC RM 532

    Order number: 6.295-776.0

    Optimum care and protection for matt artificial and natural stone floors, linoleum and PVC. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky matt shine. Notes: Allow treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store in a frost-free place.