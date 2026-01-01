Floor care for matt stone/linoleum/PVC RM 532 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-776.0Optimum care and protection for matt artificial and natural stone floors, linoleum and PVC. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky matt shine. Notes: Allow treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store in a frost-free place.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 100 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas