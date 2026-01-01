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    Floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac accessories including a cleaning head, two extension poles, and a white cleaning pad.

    Floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1

    Order number: 2.863-268.0

    Cleanliness without contact with dirt: With the floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1, the handheld steam cleaner can be quickly transformed into a 2-in-1 steam mop.