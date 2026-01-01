Floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 | Kärcher

From a handheld steam cleaner to a 2-in-1 steam mop in just a few seconds: The practical floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 makes this possible. Simply use the hook-and-loop system to secure the microfibre floor cloth to the floor nozzle EasyFix and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each is 0.5 m) to the SC 1 – and then you can start thoroughly cleaning the hard floor. The floor cleaning set EasyFix is included in the standard scope of supply for the SC 1 EasyFix.

Simple attachment of the floor cleaning set EasyFix to the SC 1 The floor nozzle EasyFix can be quickly and effortlessly plugged into the device, along with the steam cleaner tubes. Convenient hook-and-loop system Easy to attach the floor cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Innovative lamella technology Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth. Flexible nozzle joint Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height. Ideal for reaching underneath furniture. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. High-quality microfibre Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.