Floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-268.0Cleanliness without contact with dirt: With the floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1, the handheld steam cleaner can be quickly transformed into a 2-in-1 steam mop.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
517 x 43 x 40
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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