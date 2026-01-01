Floor cleaning set SC1 Multi | Kärcher

From handheld steam cleaner to mop in a few seconds: the handy floor cleaning set EasyFix Large for the SC 1 Multi makes it possible. Simply attach the universal floor cloth Large to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle using the hook-and-loop system and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each 0.5 m) on the SC 1 Multi – and you can start giving the hard floor a thorough clean straight away. The universal floor cloth with its special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienically clean cleaning results in corners and edges. The floor cleaning set EasyFix Large is included in the standard scope of delivery for the SC 1 Multi & Up.

Easy attachment of the floor nozzle set EasyFix Large to the SC 1 Multi The floor nozzle EasyFix can be quickly and effortlessly plugged into the device, along with the steam cleaner tubes. Premium microfibre The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Innovative lamella technology Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth. Flexible nozzle joint Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height. Ideal for reaching underneath furniture. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.