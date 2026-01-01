Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Floor cleaning set SC1 Multi | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor nozzle set with black nozzle, two extension tubes, and a white cleaning pad with yellow stripes.

    Floor cleaning set SC1 Multi

    Order number: 2.863-372.0

    Cleanliness without having to come into contact with dirt: with the floor cleaning set EasyFix Large for the SC 1 Multi, you can convert the handheld steam cleaner into a mop in a flash.