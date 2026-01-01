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    Floor tool large Sonderzubehoer | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush attachment with bristles, angled view on a white background.

    Floor tool large Sonderzubehoer

    Order number: 2.884-278.0

    Extra wide floor tool (315mm) with additional brushes for quick and easy cleaning of tiled, natural stone or linoleum floors. Suitable for use with floor cloth.