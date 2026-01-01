Floor tool large Sonderzubehoer | Kärcher

Extra wide floor tool with additional brushes for quick and easy cleaning of tiled, natural stone, PVC or linoleum floors. Stubborn dirt can be dislodged using the hard brushes without cloth. Floor cloth can be used for final cleaning.

Bristles on the underside of the floor nozzle Easy removal of stubborn dirt through scrubbing Extra wide cleaning surface Fast cleaning of large surfaces. Innovative fixation mechanism to fix the cloth Easy fixture of the cloth at the floor nozzle.