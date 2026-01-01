Floor tool large Sonderzubehoer | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.884-278.0Extra wide floor tool (315mm) with additional brushes for quick and easy cleaning of tiled, natural stone or linoleum floors. Suitable for use with floor cloth.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
305 x 180 x 125
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas