Floor tool | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.885-142.0Optimised utilisation of steam and larger cleaning surface – the innovative floor nozzle promises even better cleaning results. Suitable for all available floor cleaning cloths.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
315 x 60 x 200
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas