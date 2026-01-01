Floor tool | Kärcher

New, innovative floor tool for even better cleaning results – thanks to optimised steam utilisation and larger cleaning surface. Floor tool is designed to grip the cleaning cloth over the length and width. This dislodges and picks up much more dirt and is ideal for cleaning tiled, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Innovative fixation mechanism to fix the cloth Easy fixture of the cloth at the floor nozzle. Innovative slats on floor nozzle cleaning surface Steam can be used more efficient, no escape of steam. Larger cleaning area for an even more efficient cleaning and more thorough cleaning result. The cloth is fixed to the floor nozzle on a maximal surface. More dirt is removed and absorbed.