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    Floor tool | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with angled bristles and attachment socket, viewed from the side.

    Floor tool

    Order number: 2.885-142.0

    Optimised utilisation of steam and larger cleaning surface – the innovative floor nozzle promises even better cleaning results. Suitable for all available floor cleaning cloths.