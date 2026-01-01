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    Foam jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle attached to a white detergent bottle, featuring a sleek black design.

    Foam jet

    Order number: 2.644-419.0

    Handy foam jet for dispensing Home & Garden detergents for extra thorough cleaning. Fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.