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    Foam nozzle, 0.3 litre | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a black lance attached to a grey container, displaying the Kärcher logo.

    Foam nozzle, 0.3 litre

    Order number: 2.641-848.0

    Foam nozzle with powerful foam effortlessly cleans all types of surfaces, e.g. car or motorcycle paint, glass or stone, 0.3 litre container.