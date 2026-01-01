2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    G 120 Q gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun, black with yellow accents, isolated on a white background.

    G 120 Q gun

    Order number: 2.643-823.0

    The G 120 Q high-pressure gun for all Kärcher K 3 Power Control and Full Control devices displays the different pressure stages and the cleaning agent mode. With Quick Connect.