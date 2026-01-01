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    G 145 Q gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black and yellow design, featuring a textured grip and a prominent logo.

    G 145 Q gun

    Order number: 2.643-634.0

    High-pressure gun with LED display for the display of different pressure stages and the cleaning agent mode. With Quick Connect. For Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.