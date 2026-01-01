G 145 Q gun | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.643-634.0High-pressure gun with LED display for the display of different pressure stages and the cleaning agent mode. With Quick Connect. For Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
552 x 43 x 223
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com