2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    G 160 Q gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black and yellow design, angled view.

    G 160 Q gun

    Order number: 2.644-327.0

    High-pressure guns for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5. Shows the different pressure stages and detergent mode on the display.