2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    G 160 Q, Quick Connect Trigger Gun | Kärcher

    Black and yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with ergonomic handle on white background.

    G 160 Q, Quick Connect Trigger Gun

    Order number: 2.642-172.0

    The premium trigger gun fitted with Quick Connect and soft grip inserts guarantees a high level of comfort for cleaning.