G 160 Q, Quick Connect Trigger Gun | Kärcher

The premium trigger gun fitted with Quick Connect and soft grip inserts guarantees a high level of comfort for cleaning. Also ideal as a replacement gun for all Kärcher domestic pressure washers, classes K2 - K7, with Quick Connect.

Spare gun for Kärcher Consumer pressure washers from 2008 onwards of the K2–K7 class, Quick Connect Easy replacement of spray gun. Quick Connect Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose. Bayonet connection Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected. Rubber pad Better handling. Low pressure detergent application Simple application of detergent. Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning. Child safety lock Gun trigger is blocked.