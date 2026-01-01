2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    G 160 trigger gun | Kärcher

    Black and yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun on a white background.

    G 160 trigger gun

    Order number: 2.641-959.0

    Replacement gun for Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers. For all pressure washers where the hose is secured to the gun with a clip (without Quick Connect).