2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black body and yellow handle on a white background.

    G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold gun

    Order number: 2.644-434.0

    The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun for pressure washers ensures maximum comfort by reducing the holding force.
    ¹⁾
    When comparing the force required to hold down the trigger on the new Kärcher COMFORT!Hold spray gun with that of standard Kärcher spray guns. The exact value varies depending on the device used.