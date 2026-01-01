2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    G 180 Q gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner spray gun with a black body and yellow trigger, isolated on a white background.

    G 180 Q gun

    Order number: 2.642-889.0

    The G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun for convenient, ergonomic cleaning with the pressure washer.