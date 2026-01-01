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    Garden hose adapter | Kärcher

    Kärcher black and yellow nozzle attachment, cylindrical shape, isolated on white background.

    Garden hose adapter

    Order number: 2.640-732.0

    Adapter for garden hose connection – suitable for attaching all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses with the quick-coupling system.