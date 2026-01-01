H 10 Q Flex PremiumFlex anti twist | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-585.0Innovative PremiumFlex high-pressure hose with anti-twist system for twist-free work. 10 m long. Includes Quick Connect adapter. For devices in the classes K 2 to K 7. Not suitable for hose reel machines nor for Full Control, Power Control or Smart Control devices in classes K 4 to K 7.
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Max. pressure (MPa)
18
Length (m)
10
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 245 x 65
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information