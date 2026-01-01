2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    H 10 Q Flex PremiumFlex anti twist | Kärcher

    Coiled grey Kärcher high-pressure hose with black and gold connectors on each end.

    H 10 Q Flex PremiumFlex anti twist

    Order number: 2.643-585.0

    Innovative PremiumFlex high-pressure hose with anti-twist system for twist-free work. 10 m long. Includes Quick Connect adapter. For devices in the classes K 2 to K 7. Not suitable for hose reel machines nor for Full Control, Power Control or Smart Control devices in classes K 4 to K 7.