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    H 10 Q High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors, featuring branding and specifications printed on the surface.

    H 10 Q High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices

    Order number: 2.643-633.0

    Replacement hose with Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment. For all Kärcher devices in classes K 4–K 7 with hose reel (from 2009 year of manufacture or later). The high-pressure hose is 10 metres long and suitable for temperatures up to 60°C and a pressure up to 180 bar.