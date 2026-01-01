H 10 Q High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-633.0Replacement hose with Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment. For all Kärcher devices in classes K 4–K 7 with hose reel (from 2009 year of manufacture or later). The high-pressure hose is 10 metres long and suitable for temperatures up to 60°C and a pressure up to 180 bar.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 264 x 65
Weight (kg)
0.9
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information