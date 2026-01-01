H 10 Q High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices | Kärcher

For quick and comfortable cleaning: The 10-metre-long high-pressure replacement hose can be easily attached to Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 7 with hose reel and Quick Connect adapters from 2009 year of manufacture or later. The high-pressure hose is 10 metres long and suitable for temperatures up to 60°C and a pressure up to 180 bar.

Replacement hose 10 m Large operating radius. Quick Connect adapter The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort. Quick-coupling system For easy cleaning