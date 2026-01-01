2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    H 9 Q high-pressure hose Quick Connect | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with brass connectors on a white background.

    H 9 Q high-pressure hose Quick Connect

    Order number: 2.641-721.0

    9 m high-pressure replacement hose for K 2 to K 7 pressure washers manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. 180 bar, 60°C.