H 9 Q high-pressure hose Quick Connect | Kärcher

9 m high-pressure replacement hose for pressure washers (K 2 to K 7) manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. The replacement hose withstands a pressure of up to 180 bar and is suitable for temperatures up to 60°C.

Replacement hose 9 m Quick hose changing Quick Connect adapter The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort. Quick-coupling system For easy cleaning