H 9 Q high-pressure hose Quick Connect | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.641-721.09 m high-pressure replacement hose for K 2 to K 7 pressure washers manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. 180 bar, 60°C.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 245 x 65
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Weight (kg)
0.8
Colour
Black
Length (m)
9
Max. pressure (bar)
180
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information