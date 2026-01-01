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    Hand nozzle cover set | Kärcher

    Two yellow and white striped cleaning pads with elastic edges, isolated on a white background.

    Hand nozzle cover set

    Order number: 2.863-344.0

    Set containing two covers for the hand nozzle. The covers are made from premium microfibre – to loosen and pick up even more dirt.