HBX 2.10 Compact | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-388.0
Hose length (m)
10
Hose capacity (m)
10
Connection hose (m)
2
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
80
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
225 x 360 x 387
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas