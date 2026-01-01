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    HBX 2.10 Compact | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with a black casing, yellow nozzle, and grey handle, designed for garden use.

    HBX 2.10 Compact

    Order number: 2.645-388.0

    • The compact manual hose box for watering smaller areas such as balconies, as well as for cleaning patios or camping equipment
    • Intelligent stowage system for accessories and hose releases prevents water from leaking out while in storage
    • With accessories included in the scope of supply, the hose box is ready for outdoor use straight away 
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.