HBX 2.10 Compact | Kärcher

The HBX 2.10 Hose Box is the ideal solution for watering plants on balconies, roof terraces and in small gardens or for use out and about on camping trips. The box is supplied ready-to-use, with all the necessary accessories for outdoor use included in the scope of supply. The hose can be wound up quickly and effortlessly using the folding crank handle. Plus, with the reliable anti-drip system with two Aqua Stop connectors, disconnecting is simple and splash-free. This, combined with the intelligent storage concept for accessories and hose releases, ensures water marks on carpets or parquet flooring become a thing of the past. The compact proportions mean the box can be stored in the tightest of spaces indoors, for example in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. Alternatively, the box can be mounted on the wall. The hose box is also suitable as a supply hose for Kärcher's K 2–K 4 pressure washers.

Compact hose box Space-saving storage, even fits in under-sink cupboards. Foldable crank handle Reliable hose-winding and space-saving storage. Ready to use immediately All the necessary accessories for outdoor installation (nozzle, connectors, outside tap connection) are included in the scope of supply. Intelligent stowage system for accessories and hose releases Prevents water marks on carpets or parquet floors. All accessories are securely stored on the box itself to save space. Two hose connectors with Aqua Stop Easy disconnection without splashing water. Suitable for wall-mounted installation Hanging points provided on the back of the housing for wall-mounted installation. Lightweight Easy to transport and gentle on the back. Multiple options for positioning the supply hose Prevents kinks in the hose for constant water flow and a long service life. Solid and secure stand Unwinds easily, even when used on the go. Ergonomic handle Easy to handle and transport.