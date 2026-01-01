HBX 4.20 Automatic | Kärcher

Always ideally stowed: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space, and connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled by more than 180°, allowing the hose to reach every corner of the garden with ease. The garden hose can be easily extended to a maximum length of 20 metres. There are corresponding locking stages: the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. With the innovative FlexChange assembly system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket without the need for any tools. This is ideal for easy stowage in the winter or for flexible use between the wall bracket and hose spike, which is available as an optional accessory. The hose box is also UV-resistant and frost-proof, and can therefore be kept on the house wall all year round. To protect against theft, a cable lock can be attached. Kärcher offers a five-year warranty for the product.

FlexChange No screws, no tools, no stress: with the unique Kärcher FlexChange system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket or hose spike in seconds (e.g. in winter). Practical nozzle holder Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage. Hose storage Pull briefly on the end of the hose and the hose retractor will retract the hose fully automatically. Maximum comfort without knots, cranks or getting your hands dirty. Hose outlet on the underside of the box For better protection from the weather and a longer lifetime. Wall-mounted hose box with 180° application Mounted on the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled by over 180°. This allows maximum freedom of movement when watering the garden without kinking the hose. Robust and removable wall bracket The use of robust materials with a metal core ensures long-lasting durability and stability. Particularly practical: the removable wall bracket means you won't get stuck. Integrated hose brake The automatic hose retraction is combined with a hose brake so that the hose is automatically wound back into the hose box in a controlled and slow manner. Integrated hose guide Without kinking and knotting: the hose is pulled in evenly and guided. Ergonomic carrying handle The ergonomic carrying handle makes it easy to transport the hose box with one hand. Ready to use immediately Watering accessories included in scope of supply.