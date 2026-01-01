2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    HBX 5.30 Automatic | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black casing and yellow connector, mounted on a wall bracket.

    HBX 5.30 Automatic

    Order number: 2.645-380.0

    • FlexChange: innovative technology for tool-free removal of the box from the wall bracket or hose spike
    • Automatic hose retraction
    • Can be swivelled through 180° thanks to practical wall bracket