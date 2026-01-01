HBX 5.30 Automatic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-380.0
Hose length (m)
30
Hose diameter (mm)
11
Connection hose (m)
1.5
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
79
Dimensions of mounting plate (W × H) (mm)
93 x 100
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
11.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
15.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
810 x 220 x 595
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Product information
Manual
Application areas