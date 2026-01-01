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    High-pressure extension hose 7.5 m | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with brass connector, black colour, text detailing pressure specifications visible.

    High-pressure extension hose 7.5 m

    Order number: 2.642-789.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. Robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced hose, non-kinking with brass connector.