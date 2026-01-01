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    High-pressure extension hose QC 7.5 m | Kärcher

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    High-pressure extension hose QC 7.5 m

    Order number: 2.642-788.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. This robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality hose is suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers with Quick Connect connection from 2008.