High-pressure extension hose QC 7.5 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.642-788.0High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. This robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality hose is suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers with Quick Connect connection from 2008.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
240 x 240 x 50
Temperature (°C)
max. 40
Weight (kg)
1.5
Colour
Black
Length (m)
7.5
Max. pressure (bar)
140
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information