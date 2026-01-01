High-pressure hose set 7.5 m | Kärcher

The scope of supply for the accessory set includes one 7.5-metre high-pressure hose, one ergonomic high-pressure gun and a plastic adapter piece for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect connector for classes K 2-K 7. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured since 1992.

Adapter Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device. High-pressure hose With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment. High-pressure gun For ergonomical working.