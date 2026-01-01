2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure hose set 7.5 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun, coiled hose, and nozzle adapter on a white background.

    High-pressure hose set 7.5 m

    Order number: 2.643-908.0

    The 7.5-metre upgrade set for Kärcher pressure washers without hose reel manufactured since 1992. Including plastic adapter for Quick Connect adapter retrofit (K 2-K 7).