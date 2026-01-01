High-pressure hose set 7.5 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-908.0The 7.5-metre upgrade set for Kärcher pressure washers without hose reel manufactured since 1992. Including plastic adapter for Quick Connect adapter retrofit (K 2-K 7).
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information