HK 12 high-pressure hose kit | Kärcher

This accessory kit also contains, in addition to a 12 metre pressure hose, an ergonomical high-pressure gun and a Quick Connect adapter for the K 2 to K 7. The upgrade set is suitable for all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except hose reel machines).

Adapter Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device. The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort. High-pressure hose With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment. High-pressure gun For ergonomical working.