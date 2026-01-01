2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    HK 12 high-pressure hose kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with a coiled hose and nozzle attachment on a white background.

    HK 12 high-pressure hose kit

    Order number: 2.643-909.0

    Upgrade set with 12 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adaptor for the K 2 toK 7 ranges. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers manufactured between 1992 and 2017 without a hose reel.