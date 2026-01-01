HK 4 high-pressure hose kit | Kärcher

Accessory kit including 4 metre pressure hose, ergonomical high-pressure gun and adapter for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect adapter for the K 2. The ideal upgrade set for all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except models with hose reel).

Adapter Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device. High-pressure hose With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment. High-pressure gun For ergonomical working.