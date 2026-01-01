2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    HK 4 high-pressure hose kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with a coiled hose and nozzle attachment, featuring a black and yellow design.

    HK 4 high-pressure hose kit

    Order number: 2.643-912.0

    Upgrade set 4 metres – suitable for all Kärcher K 2 high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except hose reel machines). Including high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter.