2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    HK 7.5 high-pressure hose kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with coiled hose and connector on white background.

    HK 7.5 high-pressure hose kit

    Order number: 2.643-910.0

    Upgrade set with 7.5 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter piece for classes K 2-K 7. For all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured between 1992 and 2017.