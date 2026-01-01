HK 7.5 high-pressure hose kit | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-910.0Upgrade set with 7.5 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter piece for classes K 2-K 7. For all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured between 1992 and 2017.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
551 x 250 x 60
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Weight (kg)
1.2
Colour
Black
Length (m)
7.5
Max. pressure (bar)
180
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information