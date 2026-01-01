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    Hose hanger | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose holder with a curved handle and wall-mounting holes, featuring the Kärcher logo on the front.

    Hose hanger

    Order number: 2.645-375.0

    • Practical and space-saving hose storage
    • Nozzle holder
    • Robust and long-lasting