Hose hanger Plus | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-376.0
Hose capacity (m)
35 25 20
Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
115
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
286 x 144 x 326
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas