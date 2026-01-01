2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Hose hanger Plus | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory with circular design and mounting holes, viewed from an angle against a white background.

    Hose hanger Plus

    Order number: 2.645-376.0

    • Practical and space-saving hose storage
    • Nozzle holder
    • Extra storage compartment for watering accessories