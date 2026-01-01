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    Hose Performance Plus 1/2" -20m | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with black and yellow stripes, featuring a textured surface.

    Hose Performance Plus 1/2" -20m

    Order number: 2.645-318.0

    Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks thanks to high-quality multi-layered woven material: the new 20-metre long Performance Plus 1/2" garden hose. Ensures constant water flow.