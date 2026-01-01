Hose Performance Plus 1/2" -20m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-318.0Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks thanks to high-quality multi-layered woven material: the new 20-metre long Performance Plus 1/2" garden hose. Ensures constant water flow.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 280 x 130
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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