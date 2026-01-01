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    Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -25m | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with black and yellow stripes, featuring a textured surface.

    Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -25m

    Order number: 2.645-320.0

    Quality garden hose from Kärcher: the new 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" garden hose. Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for constant water flow. Bursting pressure 40 bar.