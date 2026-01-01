Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -25m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-320.0Quality garden hose from Kärcher: the new 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" garden hose. Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for constant water flow. Bursting pressure 40 bar.
Diameter
5/8″
Hose length (m)
25
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
360 x 360 x 115
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas