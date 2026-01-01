Hose Performance Premium 5/8"-25m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-326.0The hose innovation from Kärcher: the ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Diameter: 5/8". Length: 25 m. With Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology.
Diameter
5/8″
Hose length (m)
25
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
4.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 380 x 110
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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