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    HR 1.15 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher hose reel with yellow and black hose, featuring a grey nozzle and handle, set on a white background.

    HR 1.15

    Order number: 2.645-389.0

    Ready to use. Hose reel HR 1.15 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m + 2m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector.