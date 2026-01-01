HR 1.15 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-389.0Ready to use. Hose reel HR 1.15 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m + 2m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector.
Hose length (m)
15
Hose capacity (m)
max. 15
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Weight (kg)
2.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
415 x 266 x 257
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas