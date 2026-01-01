HR 3.20 Set | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.645-372.0
Hose length (m)
20
Hose diameter (mm)
13
Hose capacity (m)
40 30 25
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
160
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas