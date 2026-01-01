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    HR 3.20 Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow and black hose, mounted on a metal frame with a handle and crank.

    HR 3.20 Set

    Order number: 2.645-372.0

    • 2-in-1 function: wall-mounted and mobile hose reel in one
    • Space-saving storage thanks to foldable crank handle and compact design