2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 120 and WB 100 | Kärcher

    Black circular brush attachment with blue bristles, designed for cleaning equipment.

    Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 120 and WB 100

    Order number: 2.644-063.0

    Perfect for cleaning cars and motorbikes: The microfibre wash brush interchangeable attachment Car & Bike for the rotating wash brush.