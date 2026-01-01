2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 130 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher rotating brush with blue bristles and black foam pad, viewed from above.

    Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 130

    Order number: 2.644-290.0

    Perfect cleaning of cars and motorbikes: The interchangeable Car & Bike microfibre attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush. 