Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 130 | Kärcher

The innovative wash brush attachment made from soft microfibre is attached to the brush disc with a hook-and-loop fastener and can be washed separately in a washing machine at up to 60 °C. The interchangeable Car & Bike attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush is particularly suitable for the gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes.

Innovative microfibre attachment with hook-and-loop fastener Machine-washable up to 60 °C. The attachment is ready for use again quickly and without any great effort. Particularly gentle cleaning Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as paint. Optional accessories More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.