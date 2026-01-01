Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 120 and WB 100 | Kärcher

The black bristles of the wash brush interchangeable attachment Home & Garden are tougher than the transparent bristles of the interchangeable attachment Universal – making it easier to remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal or plastic with the rotating wash brush. The attachment is compatible with the WB 120 rotating wash brush and the previous model, the WB 100 brush.

Tough black bristles Easy cleaning of stubborn dirt. For surfaces around the home Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal and plastic. Optional accessories More versatility for the rotating wash brush. Compatibility Can be used with the WB 120 rotating wash brush and the previous model, the WB 100 brush.