2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 120 and WB 100 | Kärcher

    Black circular brush attachment with dense bristles, designed for cleaning, viewed from an angle against a white background.

    Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 120 and WB 100

    Order number: 2.644-064.0

    For thorough cleaning of resistant surfaces around the home: The wash brush interchangeable attachment Home & Garden for the rotating wash brush.