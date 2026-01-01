2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 130 | Kärcher

    Round black brush attachment with dense bristles and a central mounting hole, suitable for cleaning equipment.

    Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 130

    Order number: 2.644-291.0

    For thorough cleaning of resistant surfaces around the home: The interchangeable Home & Garden attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.