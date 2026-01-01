Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 130 | Kärcher

Removes even stubborn dirt in an instant: The black bristles of the interchangeable Home & Garden attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush are tougher than the transparent bristles of the interchangeable Universal attachment. Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal or plastic.

Tough black bristles Easy removal of stubborn dirt. For surfaces around the home Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal and plastic. Optional accessories More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.