2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 120 and WB 100 | Kärcher

    Circular black brush head with white bristles, designed for attachment to cleaning equipment.

    Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 120 and WB 100

    Order number: 2.644-062.0

    The wash brush interchangeable attachment Universal for the rotating wash brush is ideally suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.